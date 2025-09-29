Regatta Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 19,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $246.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,866 shares of company stock valued at $52,363,610 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.