Retireful LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Retireful LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.0% of Retireful LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 511 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 23,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $11,939,605.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,819 shares of company stock worth $176,241,968. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.05.

Shares of META opened at $743.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $751.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

