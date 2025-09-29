Reviewing Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Snail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz 2.33% 4.83% 3.64% Snail -4.80% -1,183.47% 14.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Snail shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.2% of Snail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kidoz has a beta of -3.35, indicating that its share price is 435% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snail has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $14.01 million 1.49 $350,000.00 N/A N/A Snail $84.47 million 0.45 $1.83 million ($0.46) -2.22

This table compares Kidoz and Snail”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Snail has higher revenue and earnings than Kidoz.

Summary

Snail beats Kidoz on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

