Reviewing Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) and Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) and Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Snail and Super Group (SGHC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail -4.80% -1,183.47% 14.24% Super Group (SGHC) 6.42% 36.68% 21.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Snail and Super Group (SGHC), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 0 0 0.00 Super Group (SGHC) 0 0 8 2 3.20

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Super Group (SGHC) has a consensus target price of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.79%. Given Super Group (SGHC)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Super Group (SGHC) is more favorable than Snail.

0.4% of Snail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Super Group (SGHC) shares are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Snail shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Super Group (SGHC) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snail and Super Group (SGHC)”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $84.47 million 0.45 $1.83 million ($0.46) -2.22 Super Group (SGHC) $1.84 billion 3.65 $122.38 million $0.26 51.15

Super Group (SGHC) has higher revenue and earnings than Snail. Snail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super Group (SGHC), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Snail has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group (SGHC) has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Super Group (SGHC) beats Snail on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

