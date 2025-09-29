Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 184.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 125.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $121.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $130.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,353.14. The trade was a 38.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,093,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $113,559,824.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,976,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,011,425.58. This trade represents a 21.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681,462 shares of company stock worth $581,726,917. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.06.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

