Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.15.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business had revenue of $51.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 63,474 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at $6,933,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.