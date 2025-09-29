Scott Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.2% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,975,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,474,471,000 after buying an additional 8,142,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,772,985 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,346,118 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.04.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

