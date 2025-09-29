SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) and THQ (OTCMKTS:THQIQ) Financial Survey

THQ (OTCMKTS:THQIQ – Get Free Report) and SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares THQ and SEMrush”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THQ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SEMrush $376.82 million 2.93 $8.24 million N/A N/A

Profitability

SEMrush has higher revenue and earnings than THQ.

This table compares THQ and SEMrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THQ N/A N/A N/A SEMrush -0.31% -0.47% -0.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for THQ and SEMrush, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THQ 0 0 0 0 0.00 SEMrush 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given THQ’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe THQ is more favorable than SEMrush.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of SEMrush shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of SEMrush shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About THQ

THQ Inc. (THQ), is a worldwide developer and publisher of interactive entertainment software for game systems. THQ develops software for all game systems, including home video game consoles, such as the Microsoft Xbox 360 and Xbox 360 Kinect (Xbox 360), Nintendo Wii (Wii), and Sony PlayStation 3 (PS3), handheld platforms, such as the Nintendo DS, DSi and 3DS (DS), and Sony PlayStation Portable (PSP); wireless devices based on the Apple iOS (including the iPhone, iTouch and iPad), Google Android, and Windows Mobile platforms; personal computers (PCs), including games played online, and the Internet, including on social networking sites, such as Facebook. THQ also develops and publishes titles (and supplemental downloadable content) for digital distribution through Microsoft’s Xbox LIVE Marketplace (Xbox LIVE) and Xbox LIVE Arcade (XBLA) and Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN), as well as digitally offer its PC titles through online download stores and services, such as Amazon and Valve.

About SEMrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

