Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,392,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 324.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,280,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,326 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Shopify by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,573 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Shopify by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,554,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Shopify from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shopify from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $140.25 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average of $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.69.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

