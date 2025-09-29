SKK (NASDAQ:SKK) and Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) and SKK (NASDAQ:SKK – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sterling Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Infrastructure and SKK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Infrastructure 13.33% 27.93% 11.18% SKK N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Infrastructure 0 0 2 1 3.33 SKK 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Infrastructure and SKK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sterling Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $355.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. Given Sterling Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sterling Infrastructure is more favorable than SKK.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sterling Infrastructure and SKK”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Infrastructure $2.12 billion 4.92 $257.46 million $9.20 37.19 SKK N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sterling Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than SKK.

Summary

Sterling Infrastructure beats SKK on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors. The Transportation Solutions segment is involved in the development of infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, rail, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads. The Building Solutions segment provides residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs, other concrete work for developers and general contractors, as well as provides plumbing services for residential builds. The company was formerly known as Sterling Construction Company, Inc. and changed its name to Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. in June 2022. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About SKK

(Get Free Report)

SKK Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil engineering services in Singapore. It undertakes subsurface utility works, such as power and telecommunication cable laying works, water pipeline works, and sewer rehabilitation works. The company also offers gas pipeline and sewer construction works; and underground piping, underground utility infrastructure construction and maintenance, horizontal directional drilling, and plumbing and sanitary works. It serves government authorities, utility companies, or contractors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.