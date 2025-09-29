Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,390 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3,538.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 326,129 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 317,166 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $530,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,625 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 548,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $313,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUV. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,345 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $100,450.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at $710,029.32. The trade was a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg bought 1,500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,012.29. This represents a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE LUV opened at $32.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

