ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus set a $172.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

ATO opened at $168.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.20 and a 200 day moving average of $157.45. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $136.05 and a 12 month high of $169.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

