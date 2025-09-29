ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 113 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $171.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.36. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.