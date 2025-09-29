ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 187 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,464,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,752 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,793,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,416 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,509,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,781,000 after acquiring an additional 118,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,203,000 after purchasing an additional 110,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,065,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,527 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56 shares in the company, valued at $5,172.72. The trade was a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $86.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $81.47 and a 12 month high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

