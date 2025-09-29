ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 256 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4,266.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total value of $127,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,212.04. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $735,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,632.64. This trade represents a 67.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,812. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE ROK opened at $343.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.37 and a 200 day moving average of $309.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $360.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

