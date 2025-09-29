ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 367 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 655.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,354,000 after acquiring an additional 279,859 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,027,000 after acquiring an additional 125,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,992,000 after acquiring an additional 147,169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $119.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $121.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

