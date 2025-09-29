ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Kellanova $K

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 114.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kellanova by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas increased its stake in Kellanova by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 1,143,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,948,000 after acquiring an additional 632,168 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kellanova by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Kellanova Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of K stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.27. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 802,097 shares of company stock valued at $63,999,316. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.