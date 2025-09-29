ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 537 Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 194.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.0% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,015.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 259,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $116,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,032,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,000,177.64. The trade was a 19.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.3%

Southwest Gas stock opened at $78.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

