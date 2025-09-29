ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 572 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 309.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $207,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,853 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 27.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,971,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,813,000 after purchasing an additional 992,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 1,380.2% during the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 860,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 802,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $60.28 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 313.59%.

Several research firms have commented on O. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

