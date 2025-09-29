ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF $AOR

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,462,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,115,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 96,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 3,337.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the period.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

