ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 128,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC now owns 647,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 154,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.