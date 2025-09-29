ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $101,000 Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 46.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 39.5% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

Exelon Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.