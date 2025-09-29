ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $28,000 Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 135.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $923,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1,143.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 4,425.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 132,712 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 64.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:KD opened at $29.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.89. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 1.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

