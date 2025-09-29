ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $36,000 Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Newmont alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Newmont by 25.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $154,923.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,205.91. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,559. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 1.8%

NEM opened at $85.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $86.62.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $63.10 to $77.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.