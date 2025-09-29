ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $41,000 Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRGP opened at $174.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day moving average of $169.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.30 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Cfra Research raised Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

