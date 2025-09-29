ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $65,000 Holdings in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 225.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in GSK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in GSK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,659 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in GSK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GSK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $42.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4206 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.38.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

