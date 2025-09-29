ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:BRO opened at $93.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.99 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Krump acquired 2,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

