ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $27,000 in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at $1,799,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Ralliant Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RAL opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.71. Ralliant Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $55.08.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $503.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.90 million. Ralliant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.600 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ralliant in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ralliant in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralliant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

About Ralliant

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

