ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $33,000 in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NVTS opened at $6.43 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. CJS Securities cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,670,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,598,587.44. The trade was a 21.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ranbir Singh purchased 18,645,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $163,894,850.37. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,645,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,894,850.37. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,705,596 shares of company stock worth $16,096,333. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

