ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $72,000 in Middlesex Water Company $MSEX

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

MSEX stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. Middlesex Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 22.15%.The company had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.60 million. Analysts forecast that Middlesex Water Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

About Middlesex Water

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.