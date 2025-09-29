ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $72,000 in Middlesex Water Company $MSEX

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Middlesex Water Stock Performance
MSEX stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. Middlesex Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.07 million, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.83.
Middlesex Water Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 56.20%.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
