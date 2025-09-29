ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6,393.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 150,047 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 price target on Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albemarle from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Albemarle from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $88.08 on Monday. Albemarle Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.Albemarle’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -17.38%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

