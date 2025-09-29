ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 228 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 950.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Xylem by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,708,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,074,000 after buying an additional 3,239,203 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,726,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Xylem by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,021,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,009,000 after buying an additional 813,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,828,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Xylem by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,906,000 after buying an additional 531,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of XYL opened at $143.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $145.33.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

