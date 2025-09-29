ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

