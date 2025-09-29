ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF $SUSC

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 156,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,719,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.51 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.0857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.