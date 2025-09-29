ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 664 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609,923 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,173.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,563,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,860 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,240,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,745.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after acquiring an additional 843,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,043,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,519,000 after acquiring an additional 490,469 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2584 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

