ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2%

ICE stock opened at $167.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,430.69. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,669 shares of company stock valued at $42,333,438. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

