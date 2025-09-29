ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in PUTNAM MUN OPPO $PMO

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PUTNAM MUN OPPO (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get PUTNAM MUN OPPO alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PUTNAM MUN OPPO by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 112,761 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PUTNAM MUN OPPO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PUTNAM MUN OPPO during the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in PUTNAM MUN OPPO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 74,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PUTNAM MUN OPPO during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

PUTNAM MUN OPPO Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. PUTNAM MUN OPPO has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

PUTNAM MUN OPPO Announces Dividend

PUTNAM MUN OPPO Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PUTNAM MUN OPPO (NYSE:PMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PUTNAM MUN OPPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUTNAM MUN OPPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.