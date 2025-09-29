ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $244.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.89. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $261.83.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

