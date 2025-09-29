ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 725.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in OGE Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. OGE Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $741.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.97 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

