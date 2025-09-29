ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $49,957,923.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $6,066,002.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,531,353.14. This represents a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,681,462 shares of company stock worth $581,726,917. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $121.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $130.07.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.06.

Read Our Latest Report on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.