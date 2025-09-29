ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 28,200.0% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 130.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN opened at $54.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

