State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of BXP worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BXP alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BXP by 66.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BXP by 98.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BXP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in BXP by 801.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 95,948 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in BXP in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,737,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BXP shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of BXP from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BXP from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BXP from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BXP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

BXP Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37. BXP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,494.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.22.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 0.11%.The company had revenue of $868.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BXP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,066.67%.

BXP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BXP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BXP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.