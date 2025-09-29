State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 8,890 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 52.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Copart by 53.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 854,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 297,210 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Copart by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Copart by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,656 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

