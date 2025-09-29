State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 10,270 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,360,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,101 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,815 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $122,043,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16,435.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,011,000 after acquiring an additional 801,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,080,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $138,081,000 after acquiring an additional 700,546 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. This trade represents a 20.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $151.52 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, August 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

