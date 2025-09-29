State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 8,351 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 562.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,581.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NYSE OHI opened at $41.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 165.43%.

In other news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

