State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,832,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the sale, the president directly owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.64, for a total value of $7,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,043,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,626,774.48. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $34,408,816. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price target (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $870.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $840.00 price target (up from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.64.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $708.84 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $388.37 and a 52-week high of $885.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $758.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $703.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.02, a P/E/G ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The business had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

