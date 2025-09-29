State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Loews Corporation $L

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Loews were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 805.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $100.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.73. Loews Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

