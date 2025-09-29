State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,895 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HP were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $26.71 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank lowered HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price target on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

