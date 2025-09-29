State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Workday alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Workday from $279.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $246.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $17,421,545.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,880,985.29. This trade represents a 41.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,171 shares of company stock worth $76,432,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.