State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $129.63 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 730,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,467 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $129,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,713,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.35.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $247.18 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $256.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.61 and a 200-day moving average of $184.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,866 shares of company stock worth $52,363,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.